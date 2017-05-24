Project to help traffic flow on busy Kingsport corridor in the works

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – There is a project in the works in Kingsport to try to minimize the number of stops someone has to make when driving down one of the city’s busier corridors.

The idea is to help with the flow of traffic on Lynn Garden Drive, a major road that people use to get in and out of Kingsport.

As an employee making deliveries for Rainbow’s End Floral, Mike Corash spends a lot of time behind the wheel.

“At least 4 hours a day, sometimes 7 or 8,” Corash said.

One road Corash said he frequently finds himself on is Lynn Garden Drive.

“Probably 7 or 8 times a week,” he said. “Maybe twice a day in some instances.”

But Corash says it’s not quite smooth sailing.

“You hit a red light and then you go two blocks and hit another red light and then you go two blocks and hit another red light.”

It is a problem engineers with the city of Kingsport are working to solve.

“Our goal is to try to minimize the number of stops somebody has to make when they go down a corridor,” said Tim Elsea, Traffic Engineer Manager with the City of Kingsport.

To do that, Elsea said they’re adding fiber to seven traffic light signals along Lynn Garden Drive, to help them operate in tune with each other.

“This will help us hopefully bring that efficiency in there and keep the progression of traffic going,” Elsea said.

Elsea said the project has a price tag around $200,000

The goal is to start construction in late 2017.

