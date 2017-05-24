Outback Steakhouse to officially open May 29 at The Pinnacle

The Outback Steakhouse restaurant in Bristol, VA closed on Sunday.

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – If you are wanting to go to the place down under, but can’t afford the vacation  —  very soon —  Outback Steakhouse will open at The Pinnacle in Bristol, TN.

The new location will feature the “chain’s new “Modern Australia” design, with décor that mirrors the indigenous flora and fauna, adventure, geography and leisure of modern-day Australia.”

It will officially open on May 29 at 11:00 a.m. at its new location at 308 Bristol West Boulevard. A nearby location closed on Sunday.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony, organized by the Bristol Chamber of Commerce, will happen the next day at 10:45 a.m.

The new restaurant is 6,497-square-feet and can hold 240 guests. It’s expected to have 85 employees with 40 of them being new hires.

Organizers say 50% of opening day sales will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club of the Mountain Empire.

