No serious injuries as tornado hits eastern North Carolina

AUTRYVILLE, N.C. (AP) – A state of emergency is in effect in a small town in eastern North Carolina after a tornado with winds of 110 mph damaged a fire station and several mobile homes.

No serious injuries were reported when the tornado touched down three times in Sampson County late Tuesday afternoon. A curfew from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. was imposed in Autryville, a town of about 200 people about 15 miles east of Fayetteville.

Weather service officials will visit Parkton in Robeson County to determine whether a tornado damaged some buildings about an hour before the storm ripped through Autryville.

Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton said one man was treated by emergency personnel after suffering minor injuries when a mobile home overturned. Thornton said all other injuries were scrapes and bruises.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)