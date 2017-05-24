Longtime Trump attorney set to aid president amid probe

JULIE BYKOWICZ Published:
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump listens as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May 16, 2017. The White House on Tuesday defended President Donald Trump's disclosure of classified information to senior Russian officials as "wholly appropriate," as Trump tried to beat back criticism from fellow Republicans and calm international allies increasingly wary about sharing their secrets with the new president. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has retained his longtime attorney Marc Kasowitz as part of a still-forming outside legal team that will represent him in the investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. election.

That’s according to two people familiar with the decision. They demanded anonymity because they’re not authorized to disclose personnel moves. The people stressed that other lawyers are likely to be brought on.

Since the early 2000s, Kasowitz has represented Trump on some of his most nettlesome legal issues, including the Trump University fraud case. He has another client in the news: recently ousted Fox News personality Bill O’Reilly.

Kasowitz is founding partner of a giant legal firm that since 2013 has also included former Sen. Joe Lieberman, whom Trump recently interviewed as a potential head of the FBI.

