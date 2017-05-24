Local TE, Vols legacy commits to Tennessee

247sports

Tennessee’s recruiting momentum continues to show no signs of slowing down.

The Vols didn’t have to go very far to land their newest 2018 commitment.

Tight end Jacob Warren, out of Farragut High School in the Knoxville area, announced via his Twitter on Wednesday afternoon that he’s committed to Tennessee.

According to the 247Sports Composite, Warren is a three-star prospect and the No. 994 overall player and No. 38 tight end in the 2018 class.

However, he’s long been a priority for the Vols, who now have a trio of local commitments in Warren, Gibbs offensive lineman Ollie Lane and Catholic offensive lineman Cade Mays.

247sports

The 6-foot-6, 211-pound Warren caught 39 passes for 479 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior in helping the Admirals win the Class 5A state championship last season.

Warren is the son of former Tennessee offensive lineman James Warren, and he chose the Vols over scholarship offers from the likes of Auburn, Oregon, Louisville, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State and others.

He is the 11th public commitment in Tennessee’s 2018 class, which has added key in-state targets like defensive tackle Brant Lawless and safety Brendon Harris and a Top247 quarterback in Adrian Martinez in recent weeks.

BY 247SPORTS

