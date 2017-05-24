King University’s Morgan steps down from King men’s wrestling

BRISTOL, Tenn. – King University Director of Athletics David Hicks announced the resignation of Associate Head Men’s Wrestling Coach Frank Morgan on Wednesday.



“As a student, an athlete and a coach, any time spent at King rewards me with great personal and spiritual growth,” Morgan said. “The time I have spent here has been essential to the person I am today. I am truly indebted to Jason Moorman for giving me this opportunity and will forever reflect on the things he has taught me. I am thankful for every single person who influenced me during this time, but most importantly for how genuinely everyone has wished me well as I attack my most sincere dreams.”

Morgan graduated from King in 2012 as one of the most decorated wrestlers in program history, qualifying for either the NAIA or NCAA National Championships in each of his four years, and finishing as both an NAIA national finalist and an NCAA Division II All-American.

“Frank was very instrumental in our success the past three years,” Head Coach Jason Moorman said. “He exemplified what kind of standard we set here at King. We wish him the best in his new venture, and he will be missed.”



Following his graduation with a degree in Mathematics and Physics in 2012, Frank returned to King in the fall of 2014 as Associate Head Coach of the men’s wrestling program. During his three seasons with the program, Morgan contributed to King climbing back into relevance on the national level, climbing as high as 19th nationally in 2017 and seeing two wrestlers earn All-American honors.

“Morgan has done a phenomenal job the past three years, and embodies every characteristic we want our student-athletes, graduates and staff to exhibit,” Hicks stated. “His presence will be missed, but I am appreciative of his contributions to and leadership of our student athletes during his tenure.”