Jenny Turner is this week’s Educator of the Week

Jenny Turner began teaching 15 years ago. She credits two mentors at Cherokee Elementary

School for getting her started on the right foot.

She’s a 3rd grade teacher at Town Acres Elementary School in Johnson City. Ms. Turner

sees 20 students per day in her self contained classroom. She’s says fostering a family

atmosphere and a love of learning is her main goal. She says teaching all subjects without

changing classrooms during the day allows her students to concentrate on the details of each

assignment.

“We’re trying to teach them to be more independent. To be more ready to go to fourth grade. To

have three different of four different teachers and to be confident in their work and to be responsible

for their work. Making sure their name is on their paper and that everything is written correctly and

that they’ve done their very best work before they turn it in,” Said Turner.