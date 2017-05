MORRISTOWN, TN (WJHL) – Governor Bill Haslam stopped by our region today to sign a bill that will allow adults in Tennessee to attend a two-year college tuition free.

Tennesse Reconnect is part of Governor Haslam’s Drive to 55 initiative to increase the number of Tennesseans with a college degree.

He was at Walters State Community College this morning to sign the Tennesee Reconnect bill into law.

It's official. Tennessee is the first state in the country to offer tuition-free community college to all adults. #TNReconnect #TNWeCanBe pic.twitter.com/JxgAmis4un — Gov. Bill Haslam (@BillHaslam) May 24, 2017

We are so proud that Gov. @BillHaslam is signing #TNReconnect Act at the Morristown Campus. This will change so many lives. — Walters State (@WaltersState) May 24, 2017

Adults are critical to reaching the #Driveto55. Without adult learners, we won't hit our state's education attainment goals. #TNReconnect pic.twitter.com/oY9HFkbYr1 — Tennessee Reconnect (@TNReconnect) May 24, 2017