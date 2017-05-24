Free tours of ETSU’s new football stadium to be held Thursday

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Tomorrow marks 100 days until East Tennessee State University kicks off a new era of Buccaneer football.

ETSU is set to host Limestone College Saturday, Sept. 2 for the first game at the new on-campus stadium.

University officials are letting fans get an up close look at the progress of the new stadium with free tours tomorrow at noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Participants in the free tours are asked to wear closed-toe shoes, as well as the required hard hats provided by the school.

Fans taking the tour are asked to park on South Dossett Drive.

