Florida Georgia Line, Chainsmokers to perform at CMT Awards

By Published:
Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, Dave Haywood
In this Jan. 9, 2017, photo, the members of Lady Antebellum pose in Nashville, Tenn. From left are Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley, and Hillary Scott. Two members of the “Need You Now” band _ Haywood and Charles Kelley _ are from Atlanta and are celebrating the Falcons ahead of Super Bowl 51. on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The duos of Florida Georgia Line and the Chainsmokers will pair up for a cross-genre performance at the CMT Awards, which will also include performances by Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood, and Lady Antebellum with Earth, Wind & Fire.

CMT announced the special collaborations on Wednesday, ahead of its awards show on June 7, to air at 8 p.m. Eastern. Country duo Florida Georgia Line sing with the Chainsmokers on their new album on a song called “Last Day Alive,” while Urban and Underwood have a duet called “The Fighter.”

Previously announced performers include Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan and Miranda Lambert. Leading award nominees are Kelsea Ballerini, Thomas Rhett and Urban. The seven finalists for video of the year will be announced June 7, and fans can vote at CMT.com at http://www.cmt.com/cmt-music-awards/vote.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s