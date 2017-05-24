FDA: Controller for heart pump recalled over deaths

By The Associated Press Published:

(AP) – Federal regulators say nearly 29,000 controllers for implanted heart pumps are being recalled after reports of 26 deaths linked to malfunctions.

The recall covers the external power supply controller for the HeartMate II, made by Abbot’s Thoratec unit and distributed from July 2012 until last March. The ventricular assist device helps the heart’s main pumping chamber circulate blood.

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday said 70 malfunctions have been reported, all after patients switched to a backup unit on their own. The FDA is warning users to only change the controller at a hospital.

The manufacturer recently notified customers about the recall and is giving patients new software and new controllers if needed.

Copyright 2017 AP. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s