Escaped Lee County prison inmates captured in Mexico

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:

WASHINGTON D.C.  (WJHL) – The United States Marshals Service reports two federal prisoners who escaped from the U.S. Penitentiary in Lee County, VA were captured in Mexico today.

U.S. Marshals said they worked closely with Mexican law enforcement to capture Salah Mohamed, 35, and Kamal Qazah, 37.

According to authorities, Qazah was sentenced in the Western District of North Carolina in 2012 to 18 years in prison for his role in a cigarette smuggling ring spanning two years and two states — North Carolina and South Carolina from August 2009 to November 2011.

Mohamed was sentenced in a Virginia federal court in 2012 to more than 20 years for conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute cocaine base, cocaine hydrochloride and heroin; conspiracy to ship, transport, receive, possess, sell, distribute, and purchase contraband cigarettes and conspiracy to launder monetary instruments.

Qazah and Mohamed will be taken into U.S. custody once Mexican authorities return them to the U.S.

Previous stories: 

Two inmates escape from Lee County federal prison

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s