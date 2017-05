BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – Bristol, Va. Fire Department and the Bristol Lifesaving Crew rescued two orphaned baby raccoons Wednesday following the afternoon storms.

David Jenks with the Bristol Lifesaving Crew said the mother of the baby raccoons reportedly was killed by a falling tree.

The baby raccoons were then found in the stump of a tree that had fallen.

Jenks said the raccoons were taken to the Jones Animal Hospital.

