BLOG: Power outages reported in Tri-Cities region; Severe weather damage reports

(WJHL) – According to the Johnson City Power Board’s website, nearly 1000 customers are without power in Gray – with more than 1500 customers without power overall in the Johnson City service area.
In addition, Gray Elementary School is closing immediately due to the power outage.
It’s estimated that more than 1200 customers are without power in Kingsport and southwest Virginia, according to Appalachian Power’s website.
Earlier this afternoon around 1:00 p.m. a tree was removed from Interstate 26 near mile marker 19. The tree was blocking traffic until crews came to haul it away. The road is now clear for travel.
The following are images of storm damage taken by viewers in our region. If you have any images of storm damage you’d like to submit, just send them to pix@wjhl.com or post them on our Facebook page.
