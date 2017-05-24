BLOG: Power outages reported in Tri-Cities region; Severe weather damage reports

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:
Storm damage at Boone Lake - C. Blair in Piney Flats

(WJHL) –  According to the Johnson City Power Board’s website, nearly 1000 customers are without power in Gray – with more than 1500 customers without power overall in the Johnson City service area.

In addition, Gray Elementary School is closing immediately due to the power outage.

It’s estimated that more than 1200 customers are without power in Kingsport and southwest Virginia, according to Appalachian Power’s website. 

Earlier this afternoon around 1:00 p.m. a tree was removed from Interstate 26  near mile marker 19. The tree was blocking traffic until crews came to haul it away. The road is now clear for travel.

Tree on Interstate 26 near mile marker 19

The following are images of storm damage taken by viewers in our region.  If you have any images of storm damage you’d like to submit, just send them to pix@wjhl.com or post them on our Facebook page.

Storm Damage – May 24

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s