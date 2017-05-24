Ariana Grande cancels world tour stops through June 5

By LEANNE ITALIE Published:
Ariana Grande
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2016 file photo, Ariana Grande performs at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. Police say there are "a number of fatalities" after reports of an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in northern England on Monday, May 22, 2017.. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Ariana Grande canceled concerts in London and several other European cities and suspended her world tour to “further assess the situation and pay our proper respects” to victims of the bombing tragedy in Manchester, England, her management team said in a statement Wednesday.

“We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless act of violence. Our way of life has once again been threatened but we will overcome this together,” the statement said.

The pop star’s shows on her Dangerous Woman tour were canceled through June 5 in London, Antwerp, Belgium, Lodz, Poland, Frankfurt, Germany, and Zurich. All ticketholders will be granted refunds, Grande’s team said.

Grande, who reportedly is in Boca Raton, Florida with her family, has kept a low profile since Monday’s blast, which killed 22, including an 8-year-old girl. She took to Twitter afterward to say she was “broken” and “i don’t have words.”

