25 suspects apprehended in Washington County, Va drug roundup; 10 remain at large

Washington County, VA (WJHL) – A 9-month investigation has netted 106 felony indictments on 35 people in Washington County, Virginia.

Sheriff Fred Newman says charges include manufacturing and distribution of drugs, as well as firearms charges, and child abuse and neglect.

Newman says 25 of the suspects have been arrested or located in other jails, and is asking for help from the public locating the others not yet apprehended.

Here is a list of those not yet arrested:

Randy James Offield

Travis Edward Compton

Brittany Nicole Faust

Franklin Ferrell Rowe

Dana Christine Burke

Jeffrey Wayne Smith

Brenda Lee Ann Hubbard

Lani Danielle Hutchinson

Brian Michael Duperry

Teddy Joe Slagle, Jr

If you know where any of these suspects are, you are asked to contact the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office.

