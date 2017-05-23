Walmart pledges to hire veterans, guarantees pay for military workers

CNN Published:

(CNN) – Walmart announced a new pay policy Tuesday aimed at making sure employees do not take pay cuts for serving in the military.

The retailer says it will cover any gap in pay for employees whose military salary is lower than what they earn working for Walmart.

The differential pay program is open to all employees and covers military service ranging from three days up to five years.

It also includes voluntary military training.

U.S Army soldiers earn an average of $9.23 per hour during their first two years of service.

Walmart’s minimum wage is $10 an hour — but the average rate for full-time employees is more than $13 per hour.

The company also pledged to hire a quarter million veterans by the end of 2020.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s