Tri-Cities area school systems gear up for free summer lunch programs

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- Tri-Cities area school systems are gearing up for their summer lunch programs.

Most of these programs provide breakfast and lunch for students 18 and under, free of charge.

In Bristol, Tennessee the school system will start their summer lunch program May 24th.

The meals will be served Monday-Friday, through July 14th.

According to the school system, there are no income requirements, kids do not have to be enrolled in the city schools, and there are no registration forms.

The only requirement is that meals be eaten on site.

In Kingsport, the school system will begin their summer meal program on May 30th, and it will run through July 21st.

Breakfast in Kingsport will be served from 8-9:30am and lunch will be from 10:30am-1:30pm at John Sevier Middle School.

Andy True with Kingsport City Schools said they feed on average around 700 children a day.

“This program is an opportunity to provide students and families a way for children to continue to have a healthy breakfast and a healthy lunch over the course of the summer, so they don’t lose that nutrition they need over the summer months,” True said.

In Carter County, they will be offering free lunch and a book, according to a post on their school district’s website.

That post says the free meals will begin June 5th at Cloudland Elementary.

The summer feeding site schedule for Bristol, Tennessee is as follows:

Fairmount Elementary School

Breakfast: 8 – 9 a.m.

Lunch: 10:45 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Mountain View Apartments

Lunch: 12:10 p.m.

Sage Meadows Apartments

Lunch: 12:25 p.m.

Meadow View Mobile Home Park

Lunch: 12:35 p.m.

Bristol Height Mobile Home Park I, II, III

Lunch: 1:00 p.m.

The summer feeding site schedule for Kingsport is as follows:

Breakfast 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Lunch 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Where: John Sevier Middle School

1200 Wateree Street

Kingsport, TN

Look for entrance sign