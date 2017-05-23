Toppers Jackson signs with Newberry College track team

By Published:

JOHNSON CITY — Science Hill’s Nate Jackson put the pen to paper this afternoon, signing with the Newberry College track team.
Jackson was a 4 year track and field athlete for the Toppers, specializing in sprints, triple jump and high jump. Jackson was 3rd in conference this year in both the 400 and triple jump. He will compete at the state championships this Friday in the 4×400 meter relay.

