Looking to become confident in your speaking and leadership skills? Judy Donley with Toastmasters International is here with some exciting opportunities that you can take part in.
For more information, call (423) 430-6680 or check out the website.
Looking to become confident in your speaking and leadership skills? Judy Donley with Toastmasters International is here with some exciting opportunities that you can take part in.
For more information, call (423) 430-6680 or check out the website.
Advertisement