Presbyterian hires Kingsport native Kerns as men’s basketball coach

By Published:

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) – Wofford associate head coach Dustin Kerns is Presbyterian’s new men’s basketball coach.

The Blue Hose announced the hire Tuesday. Kerns takes over for Gregg Nibert, who resigned last month after 28 seasons as the school’s basketball coach.

Kerns spent the past four seasons with Wofford, helping the Terriers win the Southern Conference Tournament and reach the NCAA Tournament in 2014 and 2015. Before that, Kerns was at Santa Clara for six seasons.

Kerns says he is excited to get started in his first head coaching job and build a culture of success at Presbyterian. He got his start as a graduate assistant for Buzz Petersen at Tennessee in 2003 and also worked at Tennessee Tech.

The Blue Hose were 5-25 and just 1-17 in the Big South Conference this past season.

