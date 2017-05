MARION, VA (WJHL) – Memorial Day is less than a week away, but downtown Marion, Va. is already making preparations.

Memorial Day is federal holiday used to remember veterans who lost their lives in the line of duty.

On Tuesday morning, folks in downtown Marion started decorating the court house lawn with American flags and crosses.

It’s a tradition honoring the soldiers who have ties to Smyth County.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.