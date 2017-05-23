LIVE @ 4:30p: Bristol, VA firefighters to address proposed cuts ahead of commission meeting

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – A proposed budget in Bristol, Virginia would shut down a fire department and eliminate 10 firefighter positions.

Bristol firefighters call the city council’s proposal “reckless and ill-informed” as well as a public safety risk.

Firefighters will discuss the proposed cuts today at 4:30 p.m. before the 6:00 p.m. Bristol, VA city council meeting.

