LIVE @ 4:30p: Bristol, VA firefighters to address proposed cuts ahead of commission meeting

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – A proposed budget in Bristol, Virginia would shut down a fire department and eliminate 10 firefighter positions.

Bristol firefighters call the city council’s proposal “reckless and ill-informed” as well as a public safety risk.

Firefighters will discuss the proposed cuts today at 4:30 p.m. before the 6:00 p.m. Bristol, VA city council meeting.

WJHL.com will live stream the news conference beginning at 4:30 p.m. And as always, News Channel 11 is in your corner with live reports tonight beginning on the news at 5:00 p.m.

Previous story:

Bristol, VA firefighters say potential staff cuts could impact safety

Bristol, VA City Council agrees on proposal to cut 10 firefighter positions

Budget miscalculation reveals Bristol, Va. could have additional $200,000 in revenue