Laughlin Health Care Foundation gives over $30,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Laughlin Health Care Foundation donated $31,653 to the Second Harvest Food Bank summer food program in Greeneville and Greene County.

The program reaches underfed children who are out of school for the summer and will not be getting meals at their school.

The foundation raised the money at an event called Derby Day on May 6 when people were invited to the General Morgan Inn to simulate attending the Kentucky Derby.

Last year Second Harvest served 585 children in Greeneville and Greene County through the summer food program.

Laughlin Healthcare Foundation Executive Director Betty Weemes said Second Harvest is a great partner.

“Second Harvest Food Bank is in the food business,” Weemes said. “We’re not in the food business so we needed that partnership with somebody that could distribute the food.”

Weemes said they wanted to support the children of the area because there was a great need that came to their attention.

“Children touch our hearts and to think that children are hungry… I cannot imagine,” Weemes said.

