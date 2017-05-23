Jury deadlocked, mistrial declared for accused bank robber and jail escapee

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – A jury deadlocked on some charges during deliberations in the trial of a man accused of bank robbery and escape from jail.

The federal trial in Greeneville last week of Timothy England ended with the jury returning a partial verdict of guilty on escape and attempted escape from the Washington County Detention Center in August 2016, according to court documents.

England also faced charges of bank robbery, witness intimidation and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. The jury returned no verdict on those charges.

England was facing trial on the bank robbery-related charges when he escaped from the jail in Washington County by tying bed sheets together to climb out of the facility. He also was convicted of trying to escape from the jail a few weeks earlier.

The bank England is accused of robbing is Consumer Credit Union, 9175 West Andrew Johnson Hwy., Greeneville. That robbery happened Dec. 10, 2015.

A mistrial was declared Tuesday by a federal judge on the bank robbery, intimidation and firearm brandishing charges after the jury said it was “hopelessly deadlocked” on those counts, according to court documents. The government has until May 31 to decide if England will be retried on those charges.

England will be sentenced on the escape convictions Sept. 25.