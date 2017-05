The sights, sounds, and excitement of Appalachian League Baseball will soon return to ball parks across the region. The Johnson City Cardinals will open up their season taking on the Bristol Pirates on June 22nd. David Compton with the Cardinals joins us to talk more about a unique opportunity to get truly involved in Cardinals baseball by getting involved with their host family program.

For more information call (423) 461-4866 or check out www.jccardinals.com