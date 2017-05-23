Father, son arrested after 270 pounds of pot seized in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say they seized more than 270 pounds of marijuana on Monday.

Two men were also arrested and charged with marijuana possession for resale.

Steven Smith, 26, and his father, David Smith, 53, are accused of transporting the pot to Nashville in a camper being pulled by a pickup truck.

Both men, from Tomball, Texas, are being held in the Metro jail in lieu of an $80,000 bond each.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department) Steven Smith (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department) David Smith (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)