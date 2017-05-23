ETSU to hold football stadium tours on Thursday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (May 23, 2017) – The East Tennessee State University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Tuesday that they will hold tours of the Football Stadium on Thursday, May 25.

The tours, which are free and open to the general public, will be held at noon, 3 and 6 p.m. People are required to wear hard hats and closed-toed shoes. Hard hats will be provided on site.

Fans are encouraged to park on South Dossett Drive and enter by the arch near the east roundabout of the stadium.

Thursday marks “100 Days to Kickoff” as the Buccaneers host Limestone on Saturday, September 2 inside its brand new on-campus stadium. To purchase season tickets, please call (423) 439-3878 or click here.

Additional media events and other news regarding the stadium will be released throughout the day on Thursday.