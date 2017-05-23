Elizabethton parks director, Twins general manager stepping down

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – After 18 years, Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Director Mike Mains is stepping down from his position. Mains is also the current General Manager of the Elizabethton Twins minor league baseball team, he will be leaving that position as well.

Mains told News Channel 11 today that he accepted a new position as Assistant Parks and Recreation Director in Johnson City. For the time being no interim director and General Manager has been named.

Mains said today,”I’m going to miss Elizabethton and the time I’ve been here but we have had a great team through the years alot of good people working here. A lot of our success comes directly from them.”

His last day with the city of Elizabethton is June 9th.

Previous story:

