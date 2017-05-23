Early voting now underway in Rogersville, for upcoming June election

ROGERSVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Early voting continues in Hawkins County for Rogersville upcoming town election.

You can cast your vote now through Friday, May 26 from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the election office.

It’s on the second floor of the courthouse annex.

Jim Sells is running unopposed for the mayoral seat and nine people are running for the six open alderman seats in Rogersville. Election Day is Saturday, June 3.

On Election Day, according to the Hawkins County Commission’s website, you must vote at vote at your precinct polling location. On election day, polls will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

For more information check out the Hawkins County Election Commission’s website. 

