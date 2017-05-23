Countdown clock marks 88 days until BMS night race; pays tribute to driver Dale Earnhardt, Jr.

BRISTOL (WJHL) – It is 88 days until NASCAR returns to the high banks of Bristol, and the world’s fastest half-mile is paid tribute to No. 88 on Tuesday.

The Bristol Chamber of Commerce’s countdown clock displayed special messages throughout the day for Dale Earnhardt, Jr.

The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race in August will be Earnhardt’s last time behind the wheel at the Last Great Colosseum after he announced last month that he will be retiring at the end of the racing season.

Tickets to the Aug. 19 race are still available at bristolmotorspeedway.com.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.