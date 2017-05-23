Boil alert lifted for Surgoinsville Utility District customers following water line break

SURGOINSVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Surgoinsville Utility District officials announced Tuesday evening that the Tennessee Division of Water Resources has lifted a boil water alert.

The utility district first issued the boil water alert on Monday after a water line break, saying any customer who had experienced outages and low water pressure should boil their water before cooking or consuming.

The utility district then said it would be sampling the water. According to the district the test results came back negative and the TDWR has since lifted the boil alert.

