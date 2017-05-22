Wise County deputies search for woman reported missing more than a week

WISE COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – The Wise County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a woman who disappeared a week ago.

Investigators say Mary “Becky” Osborne was last seen on May 14.

According to the report, Osborne was dropped off on Hale Gap Road, just 3 miles from the Kentucky state line and Letcher County.

The 46-year-old was last seen wearing a brown long-sleeve t-shirt, blue jeans, and gray tennis shoes. She is described as standing around 5 feet tall and weighing 105 pounds. She is described to have a thin build, blue eyes, and brown hair.

If you know where Osborne can be found call the Wise County Sheriff’s Office at 276-328-3566 or the central dispatch office at 276-328-3756.