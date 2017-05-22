What’s Working: Back to School Bash looking for sponsors

Nearly 15 hundred students packed the Mini-Dome in 2015 at the 3rd annual back to school

bash. Sadly, there was no event last year

“Sadly in 2016 we didn’t have the funding for the Back to School Bash so this year we are excited

we are hoping to get a great sponsorship,” said Event Coordinator Beth Cox.

That’s why Beth Cox and Bonnie White Are starting early reaching out to the community to

revive this program aimed at getting kids exciting about school.

“There’s a lot that goes into it and there are several things that we need to purchase, there are

volunteers that we need, we really need to start now thinking about how many kids are we going to

try to serve, we like to serve around 1500 kids,” said Johnson City School Homeless Coordinator

Bonnie White. .

While the games and attractions are fun, the most exciting part of the Back to School Bash is

when students get a much needed back pack and school supplies.

“Every year you see kids that sit down as soon as they get away from the table and they are

going through everything saying look mom I’ve got this, I’ve got that,” Said White.

And more importantly bring an entire community together to show support for students before

they start the next school year.

“We just want the community to come out and see what an awesome day this is,” Said Cox.