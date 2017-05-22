BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) – Virginia Tech has fired baseball coach Patrick Mason after four seasons.

Athletic director Whit Babcock says a national search for a replacement will begin immediately. The announcement comes as the school is preparing to celebrate its 125th year playing baseball with a $20 million renovation of English Field in time for the 2018 season.

Mason spent three seasons as an assistant with the Hokies and was elevated to the top job when Pete Hughes left to become the baseball coach at Oklahoma.

The Hokies compiled a 90-126-1 overall record under Mason and were 37-82 in ACC play. Tech concluded this season 23-32 and 9-21 in the ACC.