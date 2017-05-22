Vickie Ringley’s Louis Vuitton, Chanel bags and accessories on auction block

By Published:

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Louis Vuitton and Chanel bags, purses, wallets, jewelry and other designer accessories that once belonged to a the owner of Hawkins County Memorial Gardens are now on the auction block.

The online auction, set to end Wednesday, is meant to help raise money to pay restitution to the hundreds of people taken by Vickie Ringley. She took a plea deal earlier this year on charges of theft over $60,000, money laundering, forgery and failure to follow cemetery regulations.

Powell Auction and Realty confirms it is selling more than 100 designer items seized from Ringley.

