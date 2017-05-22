Carter County Sheriff’s Office investigating after vacant home catches fire in Watauga

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- Firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire in Watauga Sunday evening.

A person driving on Highway 19E saw smoke and called it in to authorities.

Watauga Volunteer Fire Department Chief, Benny Colbaugh, said the three-story home on Kuhn Hollow Road was vacant at the time of the fire.

Coulbaugh said a second structure next to the home also caught fire, but damage to that structure was minimal. 12,000 tons of water was used to battle the fire.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Department is now investigating whether this fire was suspicious, because the home was vacant, and had no power.

Several fire area fire departments including Hampton, Stoney Creek, and West Carter also responded to the fire.