UVA-Wise Women’s Basketball Signs Nine for Upcoming Season

WISE – – Head Coach Kristin Kunzman and her staff announced the addition of nine women’s basketball players to the UVa-Wise roster for next season Monday. The group comes to the College after the program posted its first 20-win season as a NCAA Division II member last winter. The future Cavaliers are comprised of two transfers and seven players who just completed their high school career.

Incoming guards include Chesapeake Community College’s Janice Ladson, Woodbridge High School standout Hanna Oliver, Clarksville, Tenn. native Judy Cummings, Greenville, N.C.’s Bianca Lockamy and Fairmont State University transfer Leia Moore. Forwards joining the roster are Garner, N.C. native Tehya Lee, Nokesville, Va. product Ada Stanley, Osbourn Park High School’s Catrina Wood and Greensboro, N.C. product Nokomis Williams.

“We are excited and optimistic about our incoming class,” stated Kunzman. “With seven freshman and two transfers we feel we have added the key ingredients to keep our program highly competitive in the Mountain East Conference.”

A native of Woodbridge, Va., Ladson recently earned NJCAA All-America honors after posting 20.2 points and 4.4 assists per game at Chesapeake Community College. The 5-foot-3 guard amassed 1,032 points in two seasons while also leading the Skipjacks to the regional crown last winter. Also an all-state and all-region selection, Ladson is involved with Habitat for Humanity off the court.

Oliver comes to UVa-Wise after being a three-time first-team all-conference selection at Woodbridge High School. The 5-foot-5 guard added first-team all-region and second-team all-state honors to her resume as a senior. Posting 10.5 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals per game, the future Cavalier was also a member of the AP Scholars Program and was named Sports Marketing Student of the Year at Woodbridge.

Cummings led Clarksville High School to the regional title last season as the 5-foot-5 guard wrapped up a high school career that saw her earn first-team all-conference accolades in three consecutive seasons. Posting 11 points, 2.5 rebounds and two assists per game, Cummings was also a first-team all-county honoree as a senior. A member of the National Honor Society, Cummings graduated with a 3.9 grade point average to finish in the top five percent of her graduating class.

Lockamy finished her career at The Oakwood School by averaging a double-double. The three-time first-team all-state honoree averaged 35 points, 11 rebounds and six assists per game as a senior, overall the 5-foot-7 guard tallied 1,713 points during her prep career. Nominated to play in the North Carolina East – West All-Star Game, Lockamy was a four-time first-team all-conference honoree and earned her league’s Most Valuable Player award three times. A member of the Art Honor Society, Lockamy was involved with numerous organizations to assist in recovery efforts following Hurricane Matthew.

A Bidwell, Ohio product, Moore earned all-district and honorable mention all-state acclaim at River Valley High School as a senior in 2016. The 5-foot-10 Moore has the ability to play numerous positions and averaged 10.7 points and 7.9 rebounds per game as a high school senior. Valedictorian of her high school class, she posted a 4.0 grade point average in each of her first two semesters in college.

A three-time conference champion at Cleveland High School, Lee averaged 15 points and 10 rebounds per game as a high school senior. The 6-foot-1 forward chose UVa-Wise for its great academic programs.

A second-team all-state selection, Stanley was also named all-region and conference player of the year as a senior. The 5-foot-11 Stanley finished her high school career with 1,102 points. Named to her school’s honor roll, Stanley was also SCA President at Brentsville District High School.

A second-team all-conference honoree as a senior, the 5-foot-11 Wood averaged 10.9 points and six rebounds per game as a senior. The Manassas, Va. native is a volunteer peer mentor with Baldwin Elementary school away from the court.

A standout at Southern Guilford High School, Williams ranked 27th in the nation in blocks as senior averaging 6.1 rejections per contest. The 6-foot forward was twice named her team’s Defensive Player of the Year while also being named Southern Guilford’s Most Valuable Player on two occasions. Williams posted nine points and 6.1 rebounds per game in addition to her 6.1 blocks as a senior.

UVa-Wise won 21 games last season and finished third in the MEC regular standings before advancing to the semifinals of the league tournament. In addition to the nine newcomers, the Cavaliers return seven letter winners from last season.