Unicoi County honors MedicOne EMS employees with proclamation

UNICOI, TN (WJHL) – The Unicoi County mayor presented a proclamation Monday morning designating the week of May 21-27 as Emergency Medical Services week in the county.

Mayor Greg Lynch wanted to be sure that MedicOne employees in Unicoi County felt the appreciation that they deserve.

“It’s really important that these folks are here and we salute them for their services,” Lynch said.

The proclamation was read at the Unicoi County Visitor’s Center and will be presented to the county commission during their meeting on Monday.

Lynch said that it is good to have EMS workers that are good people who can be trusted.

“You know, hopefully the majority of folks will never need the EMS services, but it’s good to have these good people ready to assist when we need it,” Lynch said.

MedicOne Operations Manager Jimmy Erwin said they appreciate the support from the county and that he is proud of the work MedicOne is doing.

“To be recognized by the county government, for them to want to recognize us for the job that is done and people who dedicate their lives, it’s an honor,” Erwin said. “Our employees have been through a lot throughout the years and they are so dedicated and they take their profession so strong and to heart. They stand behind what they do and are very proud of what they do.”

