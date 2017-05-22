Unaka and Elizabethton departed for the softball state tournament

ELIZABETHTON — It was time to get on the bus for the Elizabethton Cyclones, who are making their first trip ever to the softball state tournament. Elizabethton (36-6-1) will face (36-11-1) Greenbrier which had a play their sectional game today. Lady Cyclones say they want to make more history by winning.

“We’re really excited we’ve made history for this school and you know and you can’t really say enough about it because we all are so excited to go down there and play ball.”

“Great opportunity to be able to go to state as a senior and to make history for our school past 2 years we are all super excited and we are confident we have a decent chance at doing something good.”

“We practiced pretty good yesterday and had a pretty good workout and we are ready to go we feel like our chances are pretty good we want to make a good showing we are going down there just to go on a vacation.”

(CARTER CO.) Also departing for the state tournament this morning were the Unaka Lady Rangers. Before boarding the bus the (14-13) Lady Rangers did a little decorating for their trip to Murfreesboro. Unaka will also hit the field tomorrow when they face 21-11 Goodpasture at 5pm.