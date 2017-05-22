The new Elizabethton Farmer’s Market set to open

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL-TV) – Shoppers in downtown Elizabethton will have a new place to shop for fresh produce on Tuesday evenings.

After over a year of planning and work, the first ever farmers market in Elizabethton is being held on Tuesday, May 23, 2017, from 5 – 8 pm in the First Christian Church parking lot on F Street, right across from the Elizabethton Police Department. This will happen every Tuesday thru October 31.

“We’ve waited a long time for this day, we’re starting at 5 pm and going until 8 pm. We’ve got about 16-20 vendors that are going to show up. So, got a big day planned,”, Market Manager Donica Krebs said, “We’re hoping to grow, we would eventually like to have a covered building, that would be great. It’s going to rain on our first day, but that’s OK. We have tents.”

Tuesday night may seem like an odd time to hold a farmers market, but many of the vendors are already committed be sell in other locations and this allows them to branch out and have another chance to sell.

Krebs added, “The reason that we made it Tuesday nights is because a lot of our vendors have other markets that they sell at already. On Saturday mornings, they’re already committed to selling on those days and so Tuesday night was a good day for them come out and keep selling throughout the week.”

Customers will be able to purchase eggs, produce, cut flowers, fresh flowers, baked goods, fermented food and more. There will also be a couple of food trucks there as well as some greenhouses that are selling plants to take home and plant.

“Farmers were very excited to hear that they had a place that they could come, a lot of our folks are from Stoney Creek and from a little bit over the border of NC so they are driving a long way to get to places like Johnson City or Abingdon, so to have a place in Elizabethton that was a lot closer for them was a huge hit,”, Krebs said, “Also, our Tuesday night hours made it a lot easier for them to sell because Saturdays, they want to go to different markets in their area so Tuesdays made it easier for them.”

The parking lot on F Street will close at 8 am and vendors will be setting up during the afternoon. The market officially opens at 5 pm. The first 100 shoppers at the market will receive an eco-friendly Downtown Elizabethton Farmer’s Market bag to aid in their shopping.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.