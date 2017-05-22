The Bachelorette Fantasy League: Pick and play weekly to win prizes

(WJHL) – Do you think you’ve got what it takes to spot the winner in the upcoming 2017 season of The Bachelorette? Well, this game may be for you!

ABC and ESPN have partnered to bring you and your friends and family The Bachelorette Fantasy League.

The fantasy game allows you to predict what will happen on the show and enters you for a chance — each week — to win an exclusive Bachelorette prize bag with a signed headshot, as well as a $100 gift card.

The Grand Prize winner will win a fantasy trip for two to Los Angeles — with hotel and airfare included — as well as two tickets to “After the Final Rose” for the next season of The Bachelor, taking place in 2018.

How it works:

Visit http://abc.com/bfl or the ESPN Fantasy App.

Predict the final four men in The Bachelorette and the man who could get the Final Rose, and earn 50 points for each correct final four prediction and 150 points for the correct Final Rose recipient. The points are then entered into the Grand Prize sweepstakes drawing. Players can modify their season-long picks until Monday, June 19 at 4:59 p.m.PT/7:59 p.m. ET.

Play the weekly game to earn points based on questions related to the upcoming week’s episode. For each correct answer, the player earns 10 points and bonus questions are worth 20 points. Each point earned is an entry into that week’s The Bachelorette prize bag, as well as an entry into the Grand Prize drawing. The weekly drawing is based on the player’s points only from the week’s game. The Grand Prize drawing is based on all points earned throughout the season.

Players can create their own group with family, friends and co-workers to compete against Bachelor Nation. Those participating will make their selections and apply them across all of their groups.

You can then share your predictions by using the hashtag: #TheBachelorette

Watch for The Bachelorette Season Premiere on Monday, May 22nd at 9/8c and weekly on Monday’s at 8/7c on ABC Tri-Cities, ABC.com or the ABC app.

For the full list of rules for The Bachelorette Fantasy League, click here.

