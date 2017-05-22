Surgoinsville Utility District issues boil water alert for customers experiencing outages, low pressure

SURGOINSVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Surgoinsville Utility District officials have issued a boil water alert for customer who experienced water outages, as well as low pressure on Monday.

According to a news release, the utility district said due to a water line break they suspect that some customers’ water may be contaminated and are advising anyone who had water outages or low pressure to boil water before drinking or cooking food.

The utility said as a precaution water should be strained through a clean cloth to remove sediment or floating material, prior to boiling the water.

The water should be brought to a rolling boil for at least a minute to make sure it’s disinfected.

According to the release, the utility district will sample the water and will then ask the state to lift the boil water alert.

The utility said they anticipate the boil water advisory to last for 2 days, but could be extended pending sampling results.

