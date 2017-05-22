Sevier County Sheriff’s Office searching for 2 escapees

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for two inmates that jumped the perimeter fence and escaped the Sevier County Jail.

Sevier County Sheriff Ron Seals said Clyde Lee Martin, 34, and Robert A. Sosa, 27, both escaped at around 12:30 a.m. Monday. Martin was being held for theft and violation of probation. Sosa was being held for assault, 2 counts of auto theft, aggravated burglary, evading arrest and violation of probation. Both inmates were from Sevierville.

Sheriff Seals said they are still trying to figure out how Sosa and Martin were able to escape. He said corrections officers ran after Sosa and Martin after they jumped the fence, but weren’t able to catch them. The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Team, Sevierville Police Department, and the U.S. Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force were called in to continue the search.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts or information on the two escapees are asked to call the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office at (865) 453-4668 or their local law enforcement agency.