Pittsburgh Steelers have signed former Tennessee Vol Joshua Dobbs

Josh Dobbs‏Verified account @josh_dobbs1  Follow  More The ink is dry!🖋Blessed to be OFFICIALLY a part of the great @steelers Fam! Thanks to the Rooney family, GM Colbert, @CoachTomlin & staff!

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ quarterback project has signed.

Joshua Dobbs, the team’s fourth-round selection out of Tennessee inked his four-year rookie contract on Monday. Dobbs broke the news on Twitter before the Steelers announced the signing.

Like all Pittsburgh draft picks, Dobbs’ $465,000 rookie base salary won’t count against the salary cap as it does not rank among the Steelers’ top 51. His signing bonus, however, will.

That bonus is projected at $554,295 by Spotrac.com and would cost the team $138,573.75 against the 2017 cap, assuming it’s pro-rated evenly. All draft pick contracts under the current Collective Bargaining Agreement are heavily templated based on where a player is taken in the draft.

With Dobbs’ signing the Steelers have just two more picks to sign — T.J. Watt and Dobbs’ college roommate Cameron Sutton.

They can participate in organized team activities (OTAs), which begin Tuesday, without signing.

