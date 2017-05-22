Pittsburgh Steelers have signed former Tennessee Vol Joshua Dobbs

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ quarterback project has signed.

Joshua Dobbs, the team’s fourth-round selection out of Tennessee inked his four-year rookie contract on Monday. Dobbs broke the news on Twitter before the Steelers announced the signing.

Like all Pittsburgh draft picks, Dobbs’ $465,000 rookie base salary won’t count against the salary cap as it does not rank among the Steelers’ top 51. His signing bonus, however, will.

That bonus is projected at $554,295 by Spotrac.com and would cost the team $138,573.75 against the 2017 cap, assuming it’s pro-rated evenly. All draft pick contracts under the current Collective Bargaining Agreement are heavily templated based on where a player is taken in the draft.

With Dobbs’ signing the Steelers have just two more picks to sign — T.J. Watt and Dobbs’ college roommate Cameron Sutton.