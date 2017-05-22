No fruit juice for children under the age of one, say new guidelines

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The American Academy of Pediatrics released a statement recommending that fruit juice should not be included in the diet of children under one.

This statement stems from a study addressing the issues of obesity and dental health concerns in children. This study concluded that fruit juice does not take the place of fresh fruit, and simply packs in the calories and sugar.

Melvin B. Heyman, MD, FAAP, and co-author of the statement says, “small amounts in moderation are fine for older kids, but are absolutely unnecessary for children under one.”

The Academy recommends that parents include 100 percent fresh fruit or reconstituted fruit in the diet of their children over the age of one.

“We know that excessive fruit juice can lead to excessive weight gain and tooth decay,” co-author Steven A. Abrams, MD, FAAP said. “Pediatricians have a lot of information to share with families on how to provide the proper balance of fresh fruit within their child’s diet.”