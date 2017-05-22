Indy 500 winners Dixon, Franchitti robbed at a Taco Bell

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Indianapolis police are saying Scott Dixon’s wife was not in the car when the Indianapolis 500 pole winner and three-time race winner Dario Franchitti were robbed at gunpoint Sunday night.

The police report lists three victims: Dixon, his wife, Emma, and Franchitti. Police spokesman Aaron Hamer clarified that Dixon’s wife was not in the vehicle.

The robbery happened shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday at a Taco Bell less than a mile from Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where Dixon had hours earlier won the top starting position for next Sunday’s Indy 500.

Officers later arrested two boys, ages 15 and 14.

Dixon, who is from New Zealand, is the 2008 Indy 500 winner and a longtime Chip Ganassi Racing teammate of Franchitti, a Scot who retired in 2013.