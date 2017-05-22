Historic Plumb Alley Day

In the heart of the town’s historic district, Plumb Alley is the shaded picturesque alley that runs between Main and Valley Streets. The Day features yard sales, food, music, a dance performance, children’s activities, and a massive yard sale, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club. In addition, more than 175 vendors will sell pottery, art, photographs, crafts, jewelry, antiques, and innumerable other items. Kiwanian, J.W. Hornsby is here to tell us all about this fun event! For more, visit their website.

