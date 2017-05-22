Hawkins Co. commissioners to discuss possible wheel tax increase at tonight’s meeting

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Hawkins County commissioners will meet tonight to address concerns over a budget that has the state threatening to intervene.

Commissioners are expected to vote on a $40 wheel tax increase that could help offset a $2 million budget shortfall.

Commissioner Stacy Vaughan told News Channel 11 last week that he plans to bring up the resolution at tonight’s meeting.

The commission voted against a wheel tax increase several times, but the Tennessee comptroller warns the county to balance its budget or it will make cuts to commissioner salaries and insurance, as well as eliminate funding for things like fire halls, public libraries and animal shelters.

If passed, a wheel tax would have to be approved by the full commission again in June.

Tonight’s commission meeting is set to start at 7 p.m.

