Former BVU CEO in Tennessee ahead of release from prison

By Published:

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – Former Bristol Virginia Utilities CEO Wes Rosenbalm is now in Tennessee.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons reports Rosenbalm is now under the supervision of the Nashville Residential Reentry Management field office in Nashville. That office oversees home confinement, residential reentry centers and short-term jail.

Rosenbalm is scheduled to be released in August after prosecutors asked a judge to reduce his sentence due to his cooperation in the federal BVU corruption investigation.

Rosenbalm, previously held in a Kentucky prison, pleaded guilty in 2015 to defrauding the IRS and illegally soliciting gifts.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s