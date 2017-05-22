Former BVU CEO in Tennessee ahead of release from prison

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – Former Bristol Virginia Utilities CEO Wes Rosenbalm is now in Tennessee.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons reports Rosenbalm is now under the supervision of the Nashville Residential Reentry Management field office in Nashville. That office oversees home confinement, residential reentry centers and short-term jail.

Rosenbalm is scheduled to be released in August after prosecutors asked a judge to reduce his sentence due to his cooperation in the federal BVU corruption investigation.

Rosenbalm, previously held in a Kentucky prison, pleaded guilty in 2015 to defrauding the IRS and illegally soliciting gifts.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.